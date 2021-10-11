CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Seven people hospitalized after Kentucky nursing home catches fire

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1BZM_0cNJASb300

Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.

WLEX-TV reported that crews with the Danville Fire Department went to Landmark of Danville nursing home Sunday morning and saw smoke coming from a residential building.

The fire department said 60 residents and staff were evacuated within about 20 to 25 minutes. They were later allowed to return to the nursing home.

Seven people were taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, the fire department said.

The nursing home suffered smoke and water damage, but no structural damage, the fire department said.

Comments / 9

Related
Bluegrass Live

Former Kentucky student acquitted of homicide in car crash that killed 4-year-old

A former University of Kentucky student has been acquitted of a reckless homicide charge in a DUI crash that killed a 4-year-old child after a football game. A jury deliberated about eight hours on Thursday night in Lexington before acquitting 21-year-old Jacob Heil of the homicide charge. Heil was convicted on a charge of driving under the influence during the crash that killed Marco Shemwell in 2018.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Danville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Danville, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police seeks owner of stolen money and commemorative coins recovered during investigation of stolen catalytic converters

A Kentucky police department wants to reunite recovered stolen money and commemorative coins with their rightful owners. Sgt. Alex Belcher of the Winchester Police Department said an ongoing investigation into stolen catalytic converters in the area last month turned up the money and clothing taken from local retailers. So far,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Two people dead, six injured in Kentucky apartment fire

Two people are dead, one person has been flown to the University of Louisville Burn Center and five others have been transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a fire at Leawood Square Apartments Thursday morning. Frankfort Fire and EMS talk with Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge after two people...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#Wlex Tv#Accident#Landmark Of Danville
Bluegrass Live

Man killed as gun battle breaks out on Kentucky highway

A man died in Kentucky after gunfire broke out involving two vehicles on a Louisville highway, police said. Shots were fired on Interstate 264 around 5:40 a.m., and one of the vehicles crashed into a wall, Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell told news outlets. It wasn’t clear whether the man died as a result of the shooting or the wreck.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bodies found inside car were kidnapped victim and estranged boyfriend who died from murder-suicide, police say

The bodies of a man and a woman he was suspected of kidnapping were found in a vehicle in central Kentucky after a brief police pursuit, authorities said. Kentucky State Police were investigating a report Wednesday that Tammy Beechum, 53, of Dover, Tennessee, was kidnapped from the parking lot of a business in Cadiz when troopers spotted the vehicle involved, the agency said in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with strangling, punching 5-year-old

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly choking and punching a 5-year-old boy. Zachary Colston, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor. According to his arrest citation, at 5 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man killed in shootout with state police

Authorities killed a man who fired at officers in northern Kentucky over the weekend, state police said. Kentucky State Police said they are investigating Saturday morning’s shooting in Gallatin County. The man had fired in the direction of several officers, prompting them to shoot back, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
895
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy