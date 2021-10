ITZY won their third music show trophy for “LOCO”!. On the October 14 episode of “M Countdown,” ITZY’s “LOCO” and ATEEZ’s “Eternal Sunshine” were candidates for first place. After taking the win, ITZY’s Yeji said, “We really didn’t think that we’d get this No. 1. Midzy, you worked really hard this comeback. Thank you so much for watching over us and cheering us on. We love you!”

