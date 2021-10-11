A gondola up Little Cottonwood makes more sense

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Two ski areas in Colorado are taking advantage of the snowfall by opening for the season. Arapahoe Basin will open for the season on Sunday and Wolf Creek will open for weekends only on Saturday, which will make it the first ski resort in the state to open for the season. (credit: Arapahoe Basin) A-Basin will open with one life, Black Mountain Express, and one intermediate run, High Noon. Over the past week, A-Basin has received more than one foot of natural snow with more falling. Snowmaking began on Oct. 9. The ski area cautions that “Early-season skiing and snowboarding is not a beginner experience.” Last year, A-Basin opened for the 2020-21 season on November 9, 2020, and closed June 6 of this year. (credit: Wolf Creek) Wolf Creek is boasting 14 inches of new snow. The Treasure Stoke detachable quad, Nova beginner double chairlift and Lynx beginner conveyor lift will be open for skiers and boarders.

