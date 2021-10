Jelani Day's former fraternity as well as his mother are calling for federal authorities to take over the investigation into the 25-year-old's death. Day, a graduate student at Illinois State University, went missing in late August. His last known location was at a store in Bloomington, about two miles from his school. Last month, his body was found floating in the Illinois River last month, according to authorities. The cause and manner of his death are still not known.

