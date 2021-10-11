Duce Chestnut’s rise to prominence at SU has been years in the making

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. True freshman Duce Chestnut wasn’t nervous during his collegiate debut against Ohio on Sept. 4, his mother, Leslie Brown, said. But he was nervous when he saw his mom standing on the side, behind a crowd of reporters, while he was giving his first postgame press conference at SU. Brown was listening, making sure the newcomer didn’t say anything he shouldn’t. She described it as just being “more of a mom.”