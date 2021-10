BOSTON (CBS) — “I can’t believe that happened.” Those were the words of Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, a man who — with good reason — remained stunned at the ground rule double call that took the go-ahead run off the board for the Rays on Sunday night at Fenway Park. Instead of an RBI triple, Kiermaier was forced to accept a ground-rule double after his fly ball ricocheted off the right field fence, off the ground, off Hunter Renfroe, then over the fence and into the bullpen. Logically, Yandy Diaz — who had taken off for second base with the pitch —...

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO