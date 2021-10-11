CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Zverev overcomes Brooksby at Indian Wells, qualifies for ATP Finals

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -World number four Alexander Zverev said he struggled to hit top gear against American Jenson Brooksby on Sunday, as he recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to prevail 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells. The German got the early break in...

