Teen shot twice in the leg in Philadelphia while police believe he was attending a vigil for another teen: report

By Jan Murphy
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
A Philadelphia teenager was shot twice in the leg Sunday evening not far from where a 13-year-old was gunned down and killed on Friday morning on his way to school. The 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition following the shooting that happened around 6:53 p.m. in the 2600 block of North 22nd Street, 6ABC in Philadelphia reported.

