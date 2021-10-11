Teen shot twice in the leg in Philadelphia while police believe he was attending a vigil for another teen: report
A Philadelphia teenager was shot twice in the leg Sunday evening not far from where a 13-year-old was gunned down and killed on Friday morning on his way to school. The 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition following the shooting that happened around 6:53 p.m. in the 2600 block of North 22nd Street, 6ABC in Philadelphia reported.www.pennlive.com
