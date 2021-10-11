Tornado Watch issued until 2 a.m.

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Fairfield County in central Ohio * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Circleville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Baltimore, Bremen, Pleasantville, Hide-A-Way Hills, Amanda, Stoutsville, Sugar Grove, Fairfield County Airport, US Route 22 at State Route 159, Clearport, North Berne and Dumontville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Comments / 0