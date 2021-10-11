CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart

By Kelly Ann Krueger, Brittany Tarwater
wvlt.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President of the American Heart Association Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones said COVID is a serious infection that can affect not only your lungs, but other important organs like your heart. The infection can even cause blood clots, according to Lloyd-Jones. “One of the things that made us...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

A look at who is still not vaccinated against COVID

Conservative media sometimes blame the problem of the unvaccinated on people of color, but the data show vaccine resistance is mostly about red America and younger adults now. Why it matters: The numbers show a much different story about where we still need to be focusing our vaccination efforts. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Local doctor addresses COVID vaccine side effect concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might have been seeing some concerns online over the COVID vaccine causing inflammation of the heart. We went out to find out what doctors say you need to look out for and what’s nothing to cause alarm. It’s called Myocarditis which is just a big...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

95% of COVID Patients Have This in Common, Says Doctor

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I've lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They're unvaccinated. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Early MS Warning Sign Occurs in 80 Percent of Patients, Experts Say

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is both an unpredictable and long-lasting disease, which makes it an unnerving diagnosis. Worse yet, MS is hard to diagnose, since its symptoms often mimic other common conditions, leading many people with MS to be frequently misdiagnosed. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that early MS symptoms are frequently missed for up to five years before patients get the proper diagnosis. To help you figure out what to look for, there's one symptom that occurs early in this central nervous system disease and affects four in five patients. Read on to find out the most common early symptom of MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS New York

Doctors Report Seeing Patients With Heart Issues Possibly Linked To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case. “Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign Your Allergies Are Actually COVID, Doctors Say

Fall has just begun, and those of us with allergies can already feel it. As the leaves change and the weather shifts, there are more allergens in the air to irritate your eyes and nose. And while sneezing and sniffles are always unpleasant, in 2021, even the slightest stuffy nose or lightest cough can conjure up the fear that you have a COVID case on your hands. Although many of the symptoms of allergies and COVID do overlap, doctors say there's one sign that your symptoms are likely not just allergies. Read on to see if your runny nose could be COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

