Barton County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; St. Clair; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, St. Clair and Vernon. * Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * Showers and thunderstorms near and ahead of low pressure moving into southeast Kansas and western Missouri tonight will produce periods of heavy rain with high rainfall rates. Widespread rainfall amounts ranging from 1.50 to 2.25 inches are expected through Monday morning, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches possible. * Rapid rises in small streams and creeks could lead to flooded roadways and low water crossings.

