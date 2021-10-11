Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Osage; Tulsa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Osage and north central Tulsa Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Hominy to 6 miles east of Walnut Creek State Park. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Skiatook... Barnsdall Sperry... Avant Tallant... Wolco MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH