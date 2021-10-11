CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratone®: 50 years of freedom!

By Antonella Fraccalvieri
archiproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article11/10/2021 - Gufram celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of one of its most famous icons: PRATONE®. Always careful to preserve the visionary and nonconformist spirit of Italian Radical Design, the brand once again pays homage to its history with a special edition of the most innovative seating in the history of design.

archiproducts.com

The Lapitec Stand Designed by Didonè Comacchio Architects

14/10/2021 - Just as Lapitec was born as an evolution of the material that has built the history of architecture and design over the centuries, the stand the company is presenting at Cersaie 2021 becomes a tribute to one of the symbolic buildings of our culture. For its design, Didonè Comacchio Architects drew inspiration from the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, a monument to Italian rationalism in the EUR district of Rome, with its identical rows of columns and arches. From traditional indoor and outdoor surfaces, including ventilated facades in the Meridio finish, a new feature for Cersaie 2021, to use in the world of interior design, bathrooms and kitchens with Lapitec Chef. In a video interview with archiproducts, Architect Devvy Comacchio, founder of the Didonè Comacchio studio, talks about the concept of the stand and the collaboration with the Venetian brand.
DESIGN
archiproducts.com

Rounded Shapes and Touchable Textures: Tottori Collection by Kateryna Sokolova for Driade

11/10/2021 - Rounded shapes and touchable textures: Tottori is the new seating and coffee tables collection designed by Kateryna Sokolova for Driade. Called after the Japanese animation film “My Neighbor Totoro”, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the Tottori collection for Driade has a friendly and soft silhouette that brings a cozy mood to the house. The collection consists of a fully upholstered chair, armchair, and three-seater sofa that offer a perfect combination of functionality, ergonomics, and aesthetic appeal while meeting all the requirements for maximum comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
archiproducts.com

Art and Comfort in the New Collection HESSENTIA|Cornelio Cappellini

12/10/2021 - Soft volumes and refined details define the new HESSENTIA | Cornelio Cappellini collection. Designed by architect Luca Erba and Claudio Cappellini, result of a long stylistic research, the furnishings were presented in a special stage for the Salone del Mobile in Milan: a maxi "puzzle-murals" of 17 meters in length, decorated by hand by the artist Davide Acquati, was the background for the presentation of seats, armchairs, sofas, tables and coffee tables.
INTERIOR DESIGN
stepoutbuffalo.com

Freedom Run Winery

Freedom Run Winery & Vineyards is committed to celebrating wine as a true form of art. Inspired by the beauty and history of our vineyard on the bench of the Niagara Escarpment, the Manning Family and staff believe that the sites, sounds and flavors of this area should be enjoyed by all who visit looking for wines with a sense of place. Our love of art and freedom of expression fuels our passionate dedication to making artisan wines that reflect our belief that everything we do affects wine quality. The winery has developed a reputation for producing world class wines. Its success is built on quality, consistency and characteristics of the Niagara Escarpment. A visit to the winery is a feast for the eyes as well the palette. We pick in small lots and maintain the identity of those lots through destemming/crushing, fermentations, and aging. These distinct lots provide the winemaking team with a rich palette from which to construct each blend. When using oak, we prefer used French oak barrels over new barrels. This helps us preserve the integrity and flavors of the fruit.
LOCKPORT, NY
archiproducts.com

The Onice Collection by Ceramiche Keope

12/10/2021 - The new Onice collection is part of wide range of lapped marbles by Ceramiche Keope. Precious, resistant and bright, this marble stone gives depth to settings thanks to the games of light on reflective surfaces. The colour identity of Onice is defined by three compact shades and weaves...
INTERIOR DESIGN
archiproducts.com

Rakumba and Studio Truly Truly Present Vela

13/10/2021 - Rakumba and Studio Truly Truly launch VELA lighting collection, a poetic mix of iconic design references and celestial contemplations. The designers' challenge was to reimagined the most basic three-dimensional shape: the sphere. In reference to the Vela constellation, its spherically formed luminaires reinterpret the Typography rail system as the axis of an orbital space. Distinctive discs accent sculptural arrangements of spheres, creating forms and shadows reminiscent of eclipses. Together these elements create a play on balance, evoking an Alexander Calder-esque sculpture in space, said Studio Truly Truly.
DESIGN
archiproducts.com

The Handcrafted Basin According to Danilo Ramazzotti

11/10/2021 - On the occasion of Cersaie 2021, Danilo Ramazzotti presented Catino 99 e +, the new handcrafted washbasin available in 99 different colors. The desire to create something unique, precious and full of character, but which offers the possibility of dialogue and interactions between object and project, in line with the philosophy of the brand, has led the company to create this highly refined element, handmade and available in 99 different colors.
HOME & GARDEN
