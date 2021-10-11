Earlham Man Killed In Car Crash Sunday

An Earlham man was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 near DeSoto. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Samuel Wayne Kasap was pronounced dead after the 1980 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving accelerated at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 heading westbound from the DeSoto exit and lost control rolling over into the median and over the cable barrier coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.