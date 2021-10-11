Boston Red Sox likely to start Eduardo Rodriguez in Game 4 of ALDS on Monday
BOSTON -- Eduardo Rodriguez will “most likely” start for the Red Sox as they try to clinch the ALDS in Game 4 on Monday night, manager Alex Cora said late Sunday. Cora’s original plan was to start righty Nick Pivetta in Game 4, but Pivetta threw 67 pitches over four relief innings in Boston’s dramatic Game 3 win Sunday. Pivetta has now thrown 8 ⅔ relief innings over the first three games of the series, tossing 140 pitches in less than 72 hours.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0