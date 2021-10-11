WFPD searching for suspect after person shot on 9th Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in the foot.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of 9th street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to WFPD, it started as a disturbance where the suspect was in their vehicle arguing with someone who was walking. The suspect then shot the person in the foot.

The condition of the person shot is unknown.

The suspect drove off and witnesses described the vehicle as a dark SUV.

