How to Find and Collect Saltpeter

In our first ever cooperative speedrun, speedrunners xWinG and HaraladX blast through Operation: Tango in a blistering 42 minutes. So ride along with the developers from Clever Games as they watch and react to insane playthrough of their game. Also, if you've played Operation: Tango and are looking for new ways to challenge yourself and a teammate, check out the brand new free 'Challenge Mode' DLC which released on October 15, 2021. Check out more from speedrunners xWingG and HaraladX here: https://www.twitch.tv/jkxwing https://www.youtube.com/c/xwinglp https://www.twitch.tv/haraladx Devs participating in this commentary are: Liz Macdonell - Community Manager Cord Smith - Marketing Director Mattieu Bégin - Game Director and Studio Co-Founder Operation: Tango is a stylized espionage-themed game requiring both players to collaborate closely, with one in the role of "Agent" and the other in the role of "Hacker". It originally released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on August 28, 2020.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO