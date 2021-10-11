Glen Lake Chamber launches SHOPtober

For the second year in a row, the Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce encourages locals and visitors, alike, to “shop small and eat local” during SHOPtober. The campaign runs through the entire month of October, where participants may send in their proof of local purchases for a chance to win $100 in “Glen Arbor Bucks.” Two winners will be drawn on November 10 and announced via social media, on the Chamber’s website, VisitGlenArbor.com, and through the email newsletter.