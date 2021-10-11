CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football: Xavier Worthy is a superstar in the making

By Andrew Miller
 5 days ago

In a weekend where so many negatives emerged in such a short period of time for No. 21 ranked Texas football and new head coach Steve Sarkisian, there was one player that rose up above the rest for this team. Texas saw true freshman breakthrough wide receiver and former Michigan Wolverines commit Xavier Worthy come up huge for the offense in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 10 against the Oklahoma Sooners.

