The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals CRM Plan to End the Zombie Apocalypse
The Walking Dead: World Beyond declassifies intel on the Civic Republic Military's growing plan to end the zombie apocalypse and eradicate empties from the planet. Spoiler warning for Season 2 Episode 2, "Foothold." A decade after the global outbreak of the zombie virus that turns the infected into the flesh-feasting undead, brilliant biochemist and geneticist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) works towards a cure at a Civic Republic Research Facility in New York State. In this fight for a future, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and the CRM recruit Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) and other assets — like Leo's gifted daughter Hope (Alexa Mansour) — to build an apparatus of knowledge and research to save humanity.comicbook.com
