CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals CRM Plan to End the Zombie Apocalypse

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead: World Beyond declassifies intel on the Civic Republic Military's growing plan to end the zombie apocalypse and eradicate empties from the planet. Spoiler warning for Season 2 Episode 2, "Foothold." A decade after the global outbreak of the zombie virus that turns the infected into the flesh-feasting undead, brilliant biochemist and geneticist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) works towards a cure at a Civic Republic Research Facility in New York State. In this fight for a future, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and the CRM recruit Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) and other assets — like Leo's gifted daughter Hope (Alexa Mansour) — to build an apparatus of knowledge and research to save humanity.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Premiere Recap With Spoilers

The Civic Republic Military tests Hope's (Alexa Mansour) commitment to the future, and a new community reveals itself in the Season 2 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Last season ended with the Bennett sisters, Hope and Iris (Aliyah Royale), separated after their cross-country journey to save their father (Joe Holt) from the CRM. Iris and Felix reconnected with Will (Jelani Alladin) after his near-death escape from a Civic Republic research center in New York State. The facility is the destination that Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) secretly shepherded Hope, a young genius revealed to be an asset for the future.
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ season two review: more adventures with the undead

As The Walking Dead marches through its final season, the significance of various spin-offs is starting to show. For World Beyond – sold as a coming-of-age drama in the zombie apocalypse – this doesn’t just mean setting up a future franchise cornerstone but also providing the transitional framework for AMC’s series of Rick Grimes’ movies. Sadly, this means season two often neglects the series’ most interesting bits.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

With The Walking Dead becoming as big as it has over its run, it was only a matter of time before it was given multiple spinoffs. Fear The Walking Dead came first, but now, as of the last year, The Walking Dead: World Beyond became the newest addition to The Walking Dead world, with Season 2 premiering on AMC on Sunday, October 3.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast Teases Pollyanna McIntosh's Return as Jadis in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Worlds collide when a helicopter carrying The Walking Dead's Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) touches down on Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Before the two-season event series reaches its epic conclusion, the spin-off crosses over with the wider Walking Dead Universe to answer what happened to the scavenger survivor after her fateful helicopter flight with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Six in-universe years after she disappeared aboard a copter marked with the Three Circle symbol of the Alliance of the Three on a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead, Jadis returns as a decorated officer of the Civic Republic Military.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Bennett
Person
Julia Ormond
Parsons Sun

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Aliyah Royale Talks Iris’ Shocking, Violent Move

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 1, “Konsekans.”]. As of the first installment of World Beyond’s final season, one-half of the Bennett siblings has officially and unequivocally chosen violence. In the final minutes of the season premiere, the formerly warm-hearted, nurturing Iris not only stabbed a Civic Republic Military soldier to death after coming across him in the woods but also delivered a cool, calculating catchphrase to his corpse: “That’s what you get.” (Yep, we picked up on that sly Season 1 reference).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Warns "Anybody" Can Die in "High-Stakes" Final Season (Exclusive)

It's the end for the Endlings on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The second and final season of the event series, premiering October 3 on AMC, concludes the epic story of the Endlings: sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Together, they made a cross-country journey to save the one man who might save the world — zombie cure-seeking scientist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) — from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military. In these remaining ten episodes of TWD: World Beyond, the stakes have never been higher as innocence — and lives — will be lost in a final fight against the CRM for control of their destinies.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Boss Talks Iris and Hope’s Divergent Paths

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is finally back for its second (and final) season, and with that premiere — titled “Konsekans” — we’ve already seen some massive status quo changes for all the main characters. The biggest ones, though? Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale), who essentially have switched places since Season 1.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Is Michonne With The Perimeter on The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Is Rick Grimes beyond The Perimeter on The Walking Dead: World Beyond? AMC's Walking Dead Universe expands with a new community revealed in the Season 2 premiere, "Konsekans," which could connect the spin-off to Michonne's (Danai Gurira) exit from The Walking Dead. In Season 10, Episode 13, "What We Become," she sails to Bloodsworth Island with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to find weapons and end The Whisperer War. Michonne ultimately sets off searching for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) after finding clues he survived his apparent death in Season 9, unaware Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) flew Rick to safety aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crm#Educational Research#Brain Chemistry#Living Dead#Zombie Apocalypse#The Research Facility
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Will Daryl tell Leah his plan?

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Promises Broken,” saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Leah (Lynn Collins) on a mission to hunt down Pope’s (Ritchie Coster) enemies. They never came across who they were looking for but did encounter someone else. We also saw Daryl about to tell Leah something before they were called back to Meridian.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season Three? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in the universe of The Walking Dead and follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Ted Sutherland, and Pollyanna McIntosh. The story began with Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

New The Walking Dead Fortnite crossover revealed as Rick Grimes drops in

A new character from The Walking Dead is joining Epic’s popular battle royale as Rick Grimes has entered the fray as part of this year’s Fortnitemares event. AMC’s long-running zombie drama The Walking Dead first joined Fortnite back in December of 2020. Initially, it was Daryl Dixon and Michonne that dropped in from the battle bus.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Welcome to CRM Orientation (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 2, “Foothold.”]. Orientations are always a little awkward. There’s the “finding out where everything is” phase, the “getting to know people” phase, and so on — but for Hope (Alexa Mansour), all the weirdness of getting set up in a new place is multiplied by about a billion, because she’s at the Civic Republic Military.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy