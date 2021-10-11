CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

At least two shooting suspects sought in East Haven incident

By Morgan Cunningham
 5 days ago
East Haven Police release several photos of the group of individuals being sought in a shooting incident. Photo credit East Haven Police Department

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - East Haven Police are looking for two men who fired several shots early Sunday morning outside the Rumba Cafe Bar and Lounge on Main Street.

Police say that around 1:10 a.m., one man fired several gunshots into several cars in the parking lot. A nearby McDonald's restaurant was also struck by gunfire.

No victims were reported at the time of the incident.

Investigators describe that one suspect as a white or Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20’s. Surveillance of the incident shows him wearing a red backwards hat, black t- shirt and dark colored jeans entered a newer model blue vehicle.

The other suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, driving a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Carangelo by calling (203) 468-3827.

East Haven Police released several photos of the suspect.

East Haven Police released several photos of each suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting. Photo credit East Haven Police Department
East Haven Police say they believe one suspect was driving this newer blue vehicle around the time of the incident. Photo credit East Haven Police

