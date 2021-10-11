At least two shooting suspects sought in East Haven incident

East Haven Police release several photos of the group of individuals being sought in a shooting incident. Photo credit East Haven Police Department

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - East Haven Police are looking for two men who fired several shots early Sunday morning outside the Rumba Cafe Bar and Lounge on Main Street.

Police say that around 1:10 a.m., one man fired several gunshots into several cars in the parking lot. A nearby McDonald's restaurant was also struck by gunfire.

No victims were reported at the time of the incident.

Investigators describe that one suspect as a white or Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20’s. Surveillance of the incident shows him wearing a red backwards hat, black t- shirt and dark colored jeans entered a newer model blue vehicle.

The other suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, driving a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Carangelo by calling (203) 468-3827.

East Haven Police released several photos of each suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting. Photo credit East Haven Police Department