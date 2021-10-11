Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE AND NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heaviest rainfall has exited the area, but light to moderate rain will continue in the warned area for the next couple of hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shidler... Burbank Grainola... Foraker Pearsonia... Webb City Apperson FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
