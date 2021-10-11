Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey South central Morris County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey East central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton to near New Hope, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Somerville, Somerset, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Mendham, Flemington, Clinton, Pennington, Peapack And Gladstone, New Hope, Hopewell, Lebanon, Far Hills, Rocky Hill, Stockton, Millstone and Skillman. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 38. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

