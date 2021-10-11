CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-10-10

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE AND NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heaviest rainfall has exited the area, but light to moderate rain will continue in the warned area for the next couple of hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shidler... Burbank Grainola... Foraker Pearsonia... Webb City Apperson FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Northumberland, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Northumberland; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, southeastern Caroline, Westmoreland, northwestern King William and Essex Counties through 415 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dahlgren to near Loretto to near Dawn. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Callao, Beulahville, Kinsale, Dawn, Loretto, Heathsville, Leedstown, Farnham, Mangohick, Haynesville, Newtown, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville and Hague. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salem THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey South central Morris County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey East central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton to near New Hope, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Somerville, Somerset, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Mendham, Flemington, Clinton, Pennington, Peapack And Gladstone, New Hope, Hopewell, Lebanon, Far Hills, Rocky Hill, Stockton, Millstone and Skillman. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 38. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Ulster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTH CENTRAL MORRIS...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOMERSET AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange Showers will impact portions of central Orange County through 445 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a line extending from Olivebridge to near Pellettown. Movement was northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Middletown, Walden, Goshen, Howells, Gardnertown, Chester, Montgomery, Florida, Otisville, Unionville, Scotchtown, Orange Lake, Mechanicstown, Washingtonville and Balmville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Ulster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ulster County through 400 PM EDT At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neversink, or 7 miles east of Liberty, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ellenville, West Shokan, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Port Ben, Cherrytown, Samsonville, Palentown, Sundown, Brodhead, Liebhardt, Fantinekill, Alligerville, Dairyland, Stone Ridge, Granite, Mombaccus, Honk Hill and Greenfield Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 115, AND 117 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 70s. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of low humidity and windy west winds could make it difficult to contain any new fire starts.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Highway 31 near Summer Lake, mountain areas of Southern Lake and Extreme Eastern Klamath County, including the Bootleg wildfire burn scar. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees are more likely to be damaged, and tree fall is more likely in wildfire burn scar areas. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 1.8 0.4 1.0 1 None 17/03 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.2 1 None 18/03 AM 1.6 0.2 0.3 0 None 18/04 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0-1 None 19/05 AM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

