Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov
