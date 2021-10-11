Tornado Warning issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas.alerts.weather.gov
