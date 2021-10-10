CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/10/21 Purdue 3, Minnesota 2

By David Hickey, Katie Chan
Once again, senior forward Sarah Griffith struck at the last minute of the game to give Purdue the lead and the win on senior day, 3-2 on Sunday. After Minnesota leading 2-0 at halftime, a goal by sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews in the 63rd minute and an own goal by Minnesota in the 70th minute tied the game, 2-2. After being subbed out earlier inin the second half due to an injury. Griffith came back in and with five minutes left in the game, scored the game winning goal for her 11th goal of the season. Purdue is now 10-2-2 on the year and 5-1 in Big Ten play with this win. Before the game, the seniors for Purdue were honored during senior night. Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova returned to the field after leaving the previous game against Wisconsin with an injury. Bova finished with 6 saves as the Purdue defense pitched a second half shutout after allowing two first half goals. Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ohio State (7-6-1, 2-3-1).

