Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale is here, so what better way to wrap things up than with some guests?. In the sneak peek below for this particular episode, you can see the arrival of Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes to Paradise as they offer up some advice to the remaining contestants. While they didn’t have the most typical exit of a couple on this show, they are a model for how to make things work out in the real world. They understand what this process is like and how to progress forward after the fact; we think they probably have a few bits and pieces of insight into what these people should be thinking about.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO