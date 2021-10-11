CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate Justice: Rich Nations Dodge Finance Pledge

By St?phane ORJOLLET
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hundred billion dollars every year -- that's the aid promised more than a decade ago to help developing nations curb their carbon pollution and adapt to devastating climate impacts. But rich countries have not delivered on that pledge, a failure that could undermine a critical COP26 climate summit in...

The Independent

Nations that snub Cop26 will be ‘outliers,’ Shapps says

Grant Shapps has criticised nations that do not attend the Cop26 climate summit later this month as “outliers” after reports Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend.The transport secretary told Sky News: "If countries don’t come they’ll be the outliers rather than central to this and most countries want to be relevant to this.”An unidentified British source was quoted in The Times as saying: "It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up and the PM has been told that."What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take."The 12-day summit aims to...
WORLD
ecowatch.com

McDonald's Rebuked for Greenwashing Climate Pledge

A prominent climate group accused the McDonald's corporation of another greenwashing stunt on Monday after the burger giant announced it would cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050. "This is another stunt in a long line of greenwashing trends from McDonalds," said Jennifer Molidor, senior food campaigner at...
ENVIRONMENT
WTTW - Chicago PBS

'Pandora Papers' expose finances of world leaders, the rich

The “Pandora Papers," written by a worldwide consortium of journalists, reveal how world leaders and the mega-rich can hide billions of dollars in secret offshore accounts, which investigators say drain money from government treasuries and can undermine national security. Nick Schifrin talks to Drew Sullivan, co-founder and editor of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, or OCCRP.
ECONOMY
Mohamed Nasheed
Patricia Espinosa
mix929.com

Airlines to accelerate climate pledge at industry talks

BOSTON, Ma (Reuters) – Global airlines are set to step up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of extra passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades. The International Air Transport Association, which groups...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Understanding The Agricultural Sector’s Role In Climate Pledges

Jeremy Coller Foundation, Chief Investment Officer of Coller Capital and Chair of the FAIRR Initiative. As I have been warning investors for some time now, cows are the new coal. This November, world leaders will meet at the U.N.'s Climate Change Conference (COP26), over five years after the ground-breaking Paris...
AGRICULTURE
theenergymix.com

U.S. Philanthropist Pledges $3.5B for Climate Justice

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, has announced a plan to invest US$3.5 billion in climate justice initiatives over the next 10 years. The fund will be administered through the Waverley Street Foundation, a non-profit set up by Powell Jobs in 2016, the Associated Press reports. It will focus on “initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change,” with particular emphasis on housing, transportation, food security, and public health issues.
CHARITIES
CNBC

Airlines accelerate climate pledge despite Chinese opposition

Global airlines agreed on Monday to step up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups. The move accelerates a 12-year-old pledge to halve emissions from 2005 levels by 2050 and involves tackling an extra 300 million tons or so of carbon through measures such as bio-based sustainable aviation fuels or hybrid-electric technology.
INDUSTRY
Next City

Why Investing in Libraries Is a Climate Justice Issue

“Libraries are essential,” said the Rev. Vernon K. Walker, senior program manager at Communities Responding to Extreme Weather. The nonprofit helps turn libraries, churches and small businesses into climate resilience hubs — trusted community organizations meant to help educate people on extreme weather and provide a physical refuge during and after disasters. “Particularly for libraries that tend to be in Black and brown communities, and particularly in libraries that are in inner cities, they are critical, essential and needed,” Walker said.
ADVOCACY
lawfareblog.com

China’s New Climate Pledge: Is Geopolitical Competition Good for the Climate?

For the second year in a row, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued a surprisingly ambitious new pledge to help tackle climate change. In September 2020, during the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Xi stunned most observers by committing China to slashing its carbon dioxide emissions to zero on a net basis by 2060—a commitment that was later expanded to include all greenhouse gas emissions, making it even more ambitious. This year, Xi used his General Assembly address to announce that China would cease building new coal-fired power plants overseas. Though important questions remain about its scope and applicability, the announcement represents a sharp break with Beijing’s long-standing enthusiasm for exporting fossil fuel infrastructure around the globe through the Belt and Road Initiative and other overseas investment initiatives. It also defies the conventional wisdom that, having made the Belt and Road one of his signature projects, Xi would be reluctant to limit its scope.
CHINA
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tories pledge six-month prison sentences for climate activists blocking roads

Boris Johnson’s government is set to crack down on climate change protests by bringing in six-month prison sentences for activists who block Britain’s motorways.Home secretary Priti Patel will use her Tory Party conference speech to warn that those who use “guerrilla tactics” to block highways could face unlimited fines as well as up to six months in jail.The move follows days of protests by the Insulate Britain group, which has staged sit-down demonstrations on a series of key arteries around London, including on the M25, M1 and M4.The activist group responded to the “threat” of tougher powers by saying they were...
PROTESTS
uvureview.com

Expert: Corporations essential progress on climate, social justice

Renowned economist and author, Dr. Dambisa Moyo, spoke about the role that corporations play in the twenty-first century. Regarding the main question she addressed “why should we care given the current state of the world,” Moyo listed various challenges that society faces, such as debt, demographic and population shifts, inequality, climate change, and energy poverty.
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

Rich Nations Face Demands to Pay for Climate Damages Caused by Historical Emissions

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left deep scars in the tiny island nations that were in the path of the Category Five storm just before it slammed into Florida. The toll in Antigua and Barbuda added up to more than $220 million, according to one assessment backed by the United Nations—more than a quarter of the annual tax revenue collected for 2017. The island of Barbuda lost nearly half of its houses. And the island has nothing like the economic might of the U.S. to alleviate the damage.
ENVIRONMENT
bizjournals

Boeing joins Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena in environmental efforts

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has teamed up with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to pursue environmental initiatives in the Pacific Northwest. The newly minted National Hockey League team and the soon-to-open arena announced a partnership with the jet maker on Thursday to support efforts such as stormwater management to reduce pollution and improve regional water quality.
BUSINESS
eenews.net

Sparkle dims for climate finance initiative ahead of COP

Finance titan Mark Carney has pushed the global banking sector for months to adopt stronger climate action ahead of international talks in Glasgow, Scotland, next month. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
ENVIRONMENT

