Triangle Strategy Tactician’s Limited Edition Up For Pre-order On My Nintendo UK
Nintendo UK has begun taking pre-orders for a limited edition physical version of Triangle Strategy. Dubbed the Triangle Strategy Tactician’s Limited Edition, this limited physical release will include a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a “Diary Of Orlaea” box, a set of 6 themed dice, a pack of collectible playing cards, as well as a poster. It is available for pre-order via the My Nintendo UK Store here.nintendosoup.com
Comments / 0