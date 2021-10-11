CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Triangle Strategy Tactician’s Limited Edition Up For Pre-order On My Nintendo UK

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo UK has begun taking pre-orders for a limited edition physical version of Triangle Strategy. Dubbed the Triangle Strategy Tactician’s Limited Edition, this limited physical release will include a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a “Diary Of Orlaea” box, a set of 6 themed dice, a pack of collectible playing cards, as well as a poster. It is available for pre-order via the My Nintendo UK Store here.

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

When Will Nintendo Switch OLED Pre-Orders Ship? Launch Day Delivery Will Vary

The Nintendo Switch OLED has certainly risen to popularity depleting all pre-orders, but when are these orders going to be shipped?. Certainly, Nintendo has managed to keep gamers interested in their portable console hybrid. Just today Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC character was revealed, and the hype for the Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Nintendo#Nintendo Uk#Limited Edition#Pre Orders#Triangle Strategy#The My Nintendo Uk Store
Empire

Win a Special Edition Nintendo Switch

We are giving away a special edition Nintendo Switch console to celebrate the launch of Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch!. What makes it so special? The Nintendo Switch dock is wrapped in a special edition skin featuring key art from Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins. Play all your favourite Switch games in style right alongside the iconic yet terrifying Weeping Angels… but whatever you do, keep your eyes open.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Limited Edition will be released in Europe and you can pre-order it

The good news around Runic Factory 5 don’t tear off! Recently, one of the innovations of the localized version was presented to the Western public – same-sex relationships. Marvelous today announced the limited edition of the game for Europe. The limited edition is similar to the Japanese edition. For 79.99...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Forza Horizon 5 pre-order editions, bonuses, and early access

Forza Horizon 5 pre-orders are live ahead of the PC and Xbox game’s release on Nov. 9, 2021. The latest edition in the open-world driving simulation title has three different versions to choose from, and those looking to pre-order Forza Horizon 5 should know the difference each edition offers. In...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamingideology.com

Nintendo Switch OLED: Best Pre-Order Deals, Bundles, Bargain Offer

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Nintendo is gearing up for the release of the new Switch OLED console. The latest version of the popular hybrid console will hit shelves this Friday, priced at £309.99. As the name suggests, the Switch OLED’s big draw is a newly upgraded display.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Round Up: Here's What The Critics Think Of Nintendo Switch OLED

This Friday, Nintendo will launch its latest gaming system into the wild – the Nintendo Switch OLED model. You probably already know about the new model's more obvious tweaks like its gorgeous OLED screen (all the info you could ever need on these changes can be found here) but how does it feel? What is it like to actually play? And is it worth your money?
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Claim Pre-Order and Ultimate Edition DLC Bonuses

If you pre-ordered Far Cry 6 or bought the expensive Ultimate Edition of the game, then you’re probably wondering how to claim your DLC bonuses. Your bonus items aren’t available right from the start of the game. Instead, you’ll have to meet certain criteria before you can access them. Depending on the version of the game you purchased, you’ll get access to fancy new outfits, weapons, rides, and more. Here’s how to claim pre-order and Ultimate Edition DLC bonuses in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

AndaSeat Navi Edition gaming chair pre-order discounts are live

AndaSeat makes a variety of PC gaming accessories, including chairs and desks. Its upcoming Navi Edition gaming chair is more than just a chair; it's an esports-flavored statement with the stylings of Team Natus Vincere (Navi). The chair will cost $500 at launch, though if you preorder you can get...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

There Are Some Workarounds to the Nintendo Switch's Limited Streaming Abilities

As video game consoles have become more advanced over the years, each one has become a hub for more than just playing new titles. Many of the current-generation consoles, like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, have apps to stream from almost every streaming service on the market, making them versatile media players. But how does the Nintendo Switch measure up? Can you watch movies on any of your Switch consoles?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Rune Factory 5 Earthmate Edition announced, pre-orders available soon

We’re still a few months away from Rune Factory 5 releasing in the west, yet that isn’t stopping XSeed Games from sharing their localization process for the title, showing off features, or (in today’s case) announcing the game’s special edition. Nearly matching Japan’s special edition, it’ll be known as the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

GAME PS5 restock: When is next PS5 stock available to pre-order in UK?

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. PlayStation 5 stock hunters need to mark an upcoming date in the diary, with GAME expected to be opening up PS5 pre-orders once again soon. GAME currently has dozens of PS5 purchase options listed online that have a release date of Thursday October 21. And, according to reliable PS5 stock tracker account @PS5StockAlertUK, pre-orders for this batch of PS5 stock could become available on the GAME website on Tuesday October 21.
FIFA
rpgsite.net

Pre-order Rune Factory 5's physical and limited editions starting today

And Marvelous Europe Limited have announced the anticipated limited edition version for Rune Factory 5, with pre-orders opening up today. The premium package, labeled Earthmate Edition, includes some delightful trinkets — especially if you live in Europe or Australia. Earthmate Edition will be available through the XSEED Games Store and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy