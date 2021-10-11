CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman cuts forecast for US economic growth in 2021 and 2022

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs cut its U.S. economic growth target to 5.6% for 2021 and to 4% for 2022 citing an expected decline in fiscal support through the end of next year and a more delayed recovery in consumer spending than previously expected. The firm previously expected 5.7% gross domestic product (GDP)...

