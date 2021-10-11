What’s closed on Columbus Day in Columbus?
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, Oct. 11, is Columbus Day. Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in the City of Columbus.
CLOSED:
- Post offices are closed and mail will not be delivered.
- Federal, state, and some local offices are closed.
OPEN:
- Because the City of Columbus moved the day off from Columbus Day to Veterans’ Day in 2018, city offices will be open and trash pick-up will happen as scheduled. Parking meters will also be in effect.
- Columbus City Schools will be in session.
- Most Franklin County offices will be open because the county voted to move the holiday off day from Columbus Day to Juneteenth.
- Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) buses will run according to normal schedules.
- The Columbus Metropolitan Library system is open.
- Ohio State University and most other colleges and universities are open.
