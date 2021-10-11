CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

What’s closed on Columbus Day in Columbus?

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4En7sb_0cNJ1SJ700

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, Oct. 11, is Columbus Day. Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in the City of Columbus.

CLOSED:

  • Post offices are closed and mail will not be delivered.
  • Federal, state, and some local offices are closed.

OPEN:

  • Because the City of Columbus moved the day off from Columbus Day to Veterans’ Day in 2018, city offices will be open and trash pick-up will happen as scheduled. Parking meters will also be in effect.
  • Columbus City Schools will be in session.
  • Most Franklin County offices will be open because the county voted to move the holiday off day from Columbus Day to Juneteenth.
  • Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) buses will run according to normal schedules.
  • The Columbus Metropolitan Library system is open.
  • Ohio State University and most other colleges and universities are open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Council candidates, why they are running

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Four of the candidates for Columbus City Council talked with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall about why they are running for office. All of the candidates talked about making the city better than it is because it’s their home. Shannon Hardin “The last year exposed the real challenges that we have as a community,” Hardin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio working to bring attention to move over law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This year alone, more than 500 move-over-related crashes have occurred in Ohio, causing at least 21 deaths. Ohio Department of Transportation workers and state officials are teaming up to remind drivers of Ohio’s Move Over Law. Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Traffic patterns, COTA lines to be impacted by Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As thousands of people descend on downtown Columbus for Sunday’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, drivers and COTA riders are being reminded to expect travel delays and reroutes. Marathon officials say road closures will begin Thursday morning at the start/finish line in the North Bank Park area of Long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rent prices on the rise in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A group of renters says they’re being priced out of the Columbus apartments they’ve called home, in some cases, for years. Affordable housing advocates said this is part of a problematic trend that’s been unfolding over the past few months. Damon Blanchard, Shontae Bennett, and Cassandra Culver said there’s much to be desired […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, Bexley work together to address troublesome roadway

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The cities of Columbus and Baxley are working together to improve safety along one of its shared corridors, where numerous crashes have taken place over the years. The area is a section of East Livingston Avenue next to I-70 with both on and off ramps. Several ideas were presented during a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One begins construction on Westerville HQ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–After almost two years of delay, Ohio’s largest physician-owned orthopedic practice’s new home in Westerville is finally under construction. Orthopedic One broke ground on the estimated $24 million, 80,000-square-foot building this month, according to a news release. Located at Polaris Parkway and Africa Road along Westerville’s “medical mile,” the four-floor facility […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Things to do in Columbus and central Ohio Oct. 14-17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Oct. 14-17, in and around Columbus, Ohio. Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4. Thursday, Oct. 14 Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns will fill the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Columbus City Schools#Ohio State University#Wcmh#Veterans Day#Juneteenth
NBC4 Columbus

OSU vaccine deadline was today to get first dose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Friday marks the deadline for students, staff and faculty at The Ohio State University to get and report their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or receive an approved exemption from the university’s vaccine requirement. The requirement was announced on August 24, when the university-wide vaccination rate was 73%. According to university spokesperson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio education board rescinds resolution condemning racism

UPDATE: The Ohio Board of Education has voted to rescind a resolution that condemns racism. The resolution, passed last year in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, called for equity and opportunity for students of color. In a 10-7 vote, the board replace it with a resolution that would, in the words of board members, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized in southern Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in southeastern Columbus. The shooting on 2898 Keystone Drive in the capital city’s Berwick neighborhood was reported to police at 10:31 a.m. Officials at the scene tell NBC4 that a SWAT team is present only as a precaution, and there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Man indicted for running illegal funeral home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH)–Thursday, Shawnte Hardin was indicted on 37 charges from passing bad checks to identity fraud. Many of them related to providing funeral services without a license. Hardin has operated several businesses in many Ohio counties including Franklin County. Last month, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation removed three bodies from an east Livingston Avenue […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Statehouse bill: conceal carry with no license

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Thursday, several firearm-related bills received hearings at the Ohio Statehouse. One of the bills would allow Ohioans to carry a concealed weapon without a license. House Bill 227 would eliminate the requirement of Ohioans to get a license before they carry a concealed gun. Proponents of the bill say it will […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

2K+
Followers
585
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy