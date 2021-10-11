CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Missing Fort Hood soldier found safe with family

By Jamie Burch
 5 days ago
A Fort Hood solider missing since Thursday has been found.

Post officials announced Sunday night that Pfc. Jennifer Sewell is with extended family, but did not say where she is located.

Sewell was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday leaving her on-post barracks. Her unit said she never showed up for work.

Fort Hood said it appears Sewell left post on her own, but Army officials don’t know why.

On Saturday, Fort Hood asked for the public’s help to find her.

"Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return,” said Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. “We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood."

