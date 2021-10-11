CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, SC

Get your COVID-19 vaccines in Williston

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNZcN_0cNJ1N8i00

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Looking to get your COVID-19 shot? There will be a vaccination clinic on Monday, October 11.

It will take place at Williston-Elko High School from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M. The school is located at 12233 Main Street in Williston.

Organizers say Pfizer vaccines will be available to folks 12 years and older.

Meanwhile, health officials added that only 49% of Barnwell County is fully vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student allegedly found and took a pack of marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a schedule I drug. On Sept. 23, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department […]
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, SC
WJBF

SRS lawsuit; complaint filed in court over vaccine mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A lawsuit filed in the Aiken Count Courts Thursday represents more than 75 defendants concerning the way that the vaccine mandate has been handled at Savannah River Site by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC. The complaint calls for an injunction to block implementation of the private employer vaccine mandate by SRNS. […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Augusta starts decking the halls downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Halloween is still a full two weeks away but its beginning to look a lot like Christmas around here. Work crews were decking the halls downtown putting up this season’s Christmas decorations. If you think some of the decorations are looking a little worn, you would not be wrong and city […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations
WJBF

WJBF

1K+
Followers
451
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy