Get your COVID-19 vaccines in Williston

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Looking to get your COVID-19 shot? There will be a vaccination clinic on Monday, October 11.

It will take place at Williston-Elko High School from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M. The school is located at 12233 Main Street in Williston.

Organizers say Pfizer vaccines will be available to folks 12 years and older.

Meanwhile, health officials added that only 49% of Barnwell County is fully vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.