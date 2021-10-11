Members of St. Thomas Aquinas Church host Public Rosary Rally Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church hosted a public rosary rally at Sue Haswell Park Sunday afternoon. Organizers say they did this to pray for our nation’s leaders during a time of intense political and social division, especially when people seem to have difficulty finding a way to agree on anything. They felt the best way they could have an impact was through a public showing of unity.www.kbtx.com
