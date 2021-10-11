Dodgers’ Max Scherzer goes into NLDS Game 3 counting on cleaned-up mechanics

Well everyone, the NL Wild Card game is finally here. Despite going 41-11 (.788) in their last 52 games, it wasn’t enough to catch the San Francisco Giants, who ended their regular season with an absolutely absurd 107-55 record. Good for them. They’re waiting for the winner of this game. The Dodgers ended their season on a seven game winning streak and won their last seven series in a row, although that streak started after splitting a four game series with St. Louis back in the beginning of September. They’re 4-3 against St. Louis this season, although in each of the three losses, the Dodgers lost by only one run, and outscored them 42-20 over the seven total games. Since the end of that series, these two teams have been the best in baseball, with the Cardinals going 19-4 while the Dodgers went 18-3. That included a 17 game winning streak for St. Louis, finishing their season at 90-72, easily nabbing the second Wild Card spot. Jay Jaffe points out in his FanGraphs piece, that strong performances and winning streaks towards the end of the regular season don’t necessarily correlate with postseason success. That will be true for both teams. This is a new game.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO