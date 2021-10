Did You know that the state with the most Wawa locations is New Jersey? That's right the Garden State has 27% of the nation's Wawa locations right here!. There are 263 Wawa locations here in New Jersey, according to google. Well, it's soon to be 264 as the new Wawa location on Route 88 in Brick is looking closer to its opening day. The new Wawa on Route 88 in Brick is coming together nicely and will serve that section of Brick Township and Point Pleasant.

BRICK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO