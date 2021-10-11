CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

iQiyi International Unveils First Philippines Series, More Korean Originals

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h10LE_0cNIzfnm00

Following a recent pact with Philippines broadcaster ABS-CBN, streaming platform iQiyi International has revealed its first Filipino original series. At Busan ’s Asian Contents & Film Market it is also launching four originals from South Korea, and others from Thailand and Malaysia.

The streamer is the overseas offshoot of NASDAQ-listed Chinese streaming firm iQiyi. Based in Singapore, it is able to invest in and acquire different content from the mainland Chinese service and operate under different censorship and regulatory conditions.

“Saying Goodbye” follow the story of an unlikely pair brought together by their love for music and adventure. It stars Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin whose acting careers as a couple took off with successful TV drama “Kadenang Ginto” and have become an on-screen couple known to fans as ‘SethDrea.’

“Hello, Heart” will star singer-musician Gigi De Lana, and Gerald Anderson in a romantic comedy about a beautiful, perky and hard working. She has had a run of bad luck but finally meets her lucky charm, an emotionless, business-as-usual man, who hires the woman to pretend to be his wife and please his grandmother.

Both series are set to premiere worldwide as exclusives on iQiyi International, later this year.
While Korean content is subject to an unofficial embargo in mainland China, iQIYI International is competing with non-Chinese streamers to stock up on Korean dramas that are achieving growing cross-border popularity. In addition to previously announced titles, it is announcing four more at the Busan ACFM.

In “Crazy Love,” a genius maths tutor played by Kim Jaeuck receives a death threat and tries to seek out the murderer by pretending to suffer memory loss. He enters into a sham marriage with his introverted secretary (played by Krystal Jung). Between them, a scary yet sweet romance blossoms. The show is directed by Kim Jung Hyun (“Awaken”) and produced with Story Hunter Productions.

“Us At One Point,” produced by GTist (“Hometown Cha Cha Cha,” “Hotel Deluna”), is a tragic love story centered on reincarnations and a couple trying to save each other from a curse where they have to endure the pain of being unable to be together no matter how many times they have met.

“My Oppa Is An Idol,” is an original produced with Studio N, a production company owned by Naver, South Korea’s largest webtoon publisher. It is an amusing story of the chaos that follows when a fussy entertainment agency representative, a famous idol, and the idol’s most loyal fan all start living under the same roof.

“Weekday Wife” is an upcoming romantic comedy, where a woman groomed as a rich heiress radically rejects the marriage by chaebol family. This series is a production partnership with Studio605.

The streamer also revealed a first glimpse of its Studio Dragon -produced detective action-drama series “Bad and Crazy” directed by Yu Sun-Dong. Starring Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Jun, the series is set to air from December. IQiyi’s previously announced “Shooting Stars,” a story set in the entertainment industry, is in advanced pre-production and will star Lee Sung-kyoung and Kim Young-dae.

Its Thai series include melodrama “Only You I Need,” and Gen Y The Series 2, both of which will be available from the fourth quarter of 2021,

iQiyi’s Malay content includes “Gerak Khas Undercover,” a police procedural action series, and “Cukup Derita Itu Part 2,” a drama about non-identical twins. Availability begins later this year.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a very positive trend of international viewers consuming more Asian content as a whole. iQiyi will double down its investment in introducing premium pan-Asian content to the world. We are excited to play a crucial role in putting Asian content front and center in collaboration with top-notch creators and talents from Korea and the Philippines to bring compelling original stories to our users in 191 territories,” said Kuek Yu-Chuang, iQiyi’s VP of international business.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli.
MOVIES
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
Variety

The Streaming Services Most Vulnerable to a Strike

The threat of a major production stoppage looms as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) negotiates with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for more favorable working conditions. IATSE, a union representing over 150,000 crew members in the U.S. and Canada, is pushing for the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

The Most Incredible James Bond Locations in Jamaica

No other film franchise inspires travel the way the James Bond series has for the past 60 years, and topping the destination list of every serious 007 fan is the country of Jamaica, where iconic scenes from “Dr. No,” “Live and Let Die,” and the upcoming “No Time to Die” were shot.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Anderson
Person
Lee Dong Wook
Person
Andrea Brillantes
Person
Krystal Jung
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
kcrw.com

CAA acquires ICM, Korean series ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix’s newest international hit

For a long time, WME and CAA have been the number one and number two agencies in Hollywood. Recently, CAA acquired ICM, the number four agency in terms of size, which now makes CAA bigger than WME and moves it to the number one slot. The merger is part of a wave of consolidation in Hollywood, as companies have had to get bigger to keep up with the tech companies who have taken over the industry.
BUSINESS
Variety

Disney Unveils Over 20 Series and Films in Asian Local-Language Streaming Push

The Walt Disney Company unveiled twenty-seven new titles in Asia on Thursday as it expands the footprint of its Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar streaming services in the world’s most populous region. The streaming service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, with upcoming launches in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021. “We aim to create fifty original series and shows by 2023,” said Luke Kang, Walt Disney’s Asia-Pacific president. “OTT is quickly going mainstream and Disney Plus is well positioned to take part in that.” Kang was speaking in a studio...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#International Business#Korean#Abs Cbn#Non Chinese
kpopstarz.com

Filipino, Korean Talents Spice Up 2021 Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange

Both Filipinos and Koreans showed incredible talent, taking front and center at the recently-concluded 2021 Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange (PhilKor Festival). While this year's event was set online due to the restrictions in travel and in-person events, the event organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the United Korean Community Association, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts managed to gather more than 100,000 views through the Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines Youtube Channel and Facebook page where the event was streamed live.
MUSIC
Anime News Network

Crunchyroll Unveils Shenmue Anime Series' First Look Video, Art

Crunchyroll, Adult Swim to debut series based on game. Crunchyroll revealed during a New York Comic Con panel on Thursday a first look video for Shenmue the Animation, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's anime series adaptation of Yu Suzuki's Shenmue game series. The company also unveiled new key art:. Chikara Sakurai...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Australian Transgender Series ‘First Day’ Wins International Kids Emmy

First Day, a groundbreaking Australian miniseries about a trans girl adjusting to high school, has won best live-action series at the 2021 International Kids Emmy Awards. The tween drama, starring transgender actor Evie Macdonald in the lead role as 12-year-old transgender girl Hannah, has been hailed as a watershed program for the representation of trans characters on television. First Day airs on Hulu in the United States, on ABC Me in Australia and on CBC Gem in Canada. Beloved British claymation series Shaun The Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom won the 2021 International Emmy Kids honor for best animated series, taking the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Indian Streamer SonyLIV Launches in Canada with Family Saga ‘Tabbar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian streamer SonyLIV is continuing its planned global expansion with a Canada launch on Oct. 15. The service will cost CAD$9.99 ($8.05) monthly or CAD$49.99 ($40.30) annually. As revealed by Variety, the streamer had revealed wide rollout plans from October, backed by a 40-strong new originals slate. Available at launch in Canada will be eight-episode series “Tabbar” (Family), directed by Ajitpal Singh, whose debut feature “Fire in the Mountains” had its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year. Set in and around Jalandhar, Punjab, “Tabbar” maps the journey of the Singh family and how their life takes a 360-degree turn after an unfortunate incident....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Disney’s Localization Strategy in Asia Explained by Luke Kang (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney unveiled its largest ever commitment to local language content production in Asia on Thursday at a series of in-person, hybrid and fully online showcase events. The product reveals follow the launch of Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar streaming services in some Asian territories, while in other Asian markets they are a teaser of what is yet to come. Disney’s Asia-Pacific president Luke Kang explained to Variety the strategy behind the local language initiatives, and brushed aside Marvel’s current difficulties in China. Variety: What is the strategy behind these local content moves? Kang: “We are being led by the consumer. Consumers are telling...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

North Korea Blasts ‘Squid Game’ as Evidence of Capitalist Society’s ‘Hell-Like Horror’

The buzz about “Squid Game” hit the radar of North Korea’s repressive socialist dictatorship, which slammed the Netflix breakout hit as proof that South Korea’s capitalist culture is a “beastly” failure. North Korean propaganda site Arirang Meari, in a report about “Squid Game,” excoriated the high-concept survival drama as depicting the “sad reality of a beastly South Korean society.” “‘Squid Game’ gained popularity because it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture,” the site wrote in the Oct. 12 article, as first reported by Reuters. The show reveals “a world where only money matters — a hell-like horror” and where “corruption...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Shorts International Pacts With Rakuten TV for European Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, has struck a deal with Rakuten TV to roll out the Shorts and Cortos channels across Europe. The free-to-view advertising supported short film channels will initially be available in the U.K., Italy, Spain and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices. The service will feature award-winning international short films available on ShortsTV alongside local content and films featuring emerging talent curated from the Oscars and British, Italian, Spanish and Scandinavian competitions, across live action, animation, and documentary categories. Films available at launch include “Killing Thyme,” starring...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sky Greenlights ‘Call My Agent’ Italian Remake, Thriller Series ‘Europa’ From ‘Downfall’s’ Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by Palomar, the Rome-based company controlled by France’s Mediawan, which originated the hit show set at a Parisian talent agency (pictured). “Whereas ‘Call My Agent’ is quintessentially Parisian, this will be quintessentially the [Rome-based] world of Italian cinema,” Nils Hartmann, senior director of Sky Italia original productions, told Variety. “It’s a great homage...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Busan Film Festival: ‘Farewell, My Hometown,’ ‘The Apartment’ Take Top Awards

The Busan International Film Festival came to a close Friday with its annual awards ceremony honoring both up-and-coming directors and more established auteurs from around the globe. The winner of this year’s New Currents Awards, which are given to the two best films selected from first or second features from emerging Asian directors, went to Chinese filmmaker Wang Er Zhuo’s Farewell, My Hometown, a documentary about three generations of Chinese women, and Kim Se-in’s The Apartment With Two Women, a story that delves into the conflict between a mother and a daughter, raising questions about the nature of family. The Kim Ji-seok Award,...
MOVIES
Variety

Vivendi Takes Stake in ‘Legends of the Pharaohs’ Producer Pernel Media – Global Bulletin

INVESTMENT Media group Vivendi has acquired a stake in France and U.K. headquartered Pernel Media, the independent production company behind “Legends of the Pharaohs,” “The Real War of Thrones,” “Wheeler Dealers France,” “Attila’s Forbidden Tomb” and “Ancient Superstructures. Pernel will remain an autonomous entity led by Samuel Kissous and will keep expanding the range of broadcast partners and platforms it is working with in France and internationally. The company goal aims to accelerate its international business, consolidate factual output with premium global series, and firm up its scripted projects. As part of the financing restructure, previous shareholders Alliance Entreprendre and Odyssee Venture are exiting...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy