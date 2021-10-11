Nolensville family looks for ways to honor teen killed in hit and run

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family of a teenager killed in a hit and run last month hopes to create a fund to “pay it forward” in their son’s memory.

Jimmy Bardsley, 19, was killed in a hit and run accident that happened September 23 on Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane in Smyrna.

His mother Kim Webb said Bardsley was doing what he loved best – riding his motorcycle. She added he was full of life and his personal motto was “Find Your Joy.”

(Family photo)

He was a mechanic, who followed in his father’s footsteps after graduating from Nolensville High School. became a mechanic after graduation from Nolensville High School.

Webb said getting that phone call was never expected, and it’s hard to believe Bardsley has gone.

“That support from everyone else and telling me that he really was that kind sweet selfless boy man, it’s been everything to us. It really has.”

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Family members said as they think about ways to honor and remember Bardsley they hope to create a fund to help other young men.

Meanwhile, investigators have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the hit and run . Ruben Buenrostro Contreras has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.