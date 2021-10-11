CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Glennon reacts to Daniel Jones' injury, moving forward as Giants quarterback

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4acC_0cNIzbGs00

Mike Glennon had yet to take a regular-season snap for the Giants as the second quarter wound down in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys when he watched Daniel Jones take a helmet-to-helmet hit from a defender and get up stumbling.

"It's interesting, as a backup quarterback, whenever the quarterback gets hit, you're probably staring at him longer than most people do," Glennon said. "I could tell he was a little woozy getting up, but I knew it was about to be fourth down and had a feeling we were gonna go for it, so I ran and grabbed my helmet and got some snaps with [center] Billy [Price], because I haven't really had a whole lot of snaps with him.”

Not necessarily the circumstances under which Glennon wanted to take his first snap, but he did, and handed off to Devontae Booker for a touchdown that made it 10-10 at the time.

“You're concerned for your teammate, for your friend, but it was like, 'we need this touchdown,' so you've got to focus on the game. That's life of a backup,” Glennon said. “I’ve never been in that situation. Not ideal to see him go down but we have to focus on the football game.”

Dallas scored and Glennon’s next snap was a kneeldown, and he got a chance to go in at halftime and see Jones – and while he wouldn’t divulge the starter’s condition, he did double down on the temperature of the situation.

“It’s a tough deal. We came in at halftime shortly after and we saw him, but for that second it’s tough because we needed that touchdown,” Glennon reiterated.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Giants team gear

Jones was one of three starting skill players to go down on the day, as Booker was filling in for an injured Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Golladay was lost for the day after halftime with a knee injury. The scoreboard may not show the effort, but Glennon finished 16 of 25 for 196 yards with one touchdown and two picks, and Booker ended up with two scores on the day.

“I think we handled it well, guys stepped in and did well,” Glennon said. “KT (Kadarius Toney) really stepped up and we didn’t miss a beat at that wide receiver position because he made play after play.”

Added head coach Joe Judge: “Our guys are going to keep playing for 60 minutes, and how our team responded is exactly what I expected. You never want to see anyone get hurt, but there were a lot of good examples of the next man up mentality today.”

Glennon may have had another TD pass, but a late chance to Toney in the end zone was foiled and did not draw a flag despite what seemed to be major contact.

“It was a rollout to the right so I couldn’t see what happened. I saw him get to the top of the route and it’s a trust thing, so I just threw it to the area,” Glennon said of the play.

Alas, Jones is now in concussion protocol, so until cleared, the Giants likely have to work under the assumption that Glennon will start next Sunday against the Rams. Not ideal for a team that’s 1-4 and 0-2 in the division already, but the Giants won’t quit just because of the circumstances.

“You always give the cliché that you prepare as a starter and I’ve been doing that, but probably a little heavier workload,” Glennon said. “All we have to do is keep fighting and come back to work. This is the NFL, you don’t put your head down. Tomorrow we put our best foot forward and business as usual.”

“Mike can run the offense. Our deal is when a guy gets in, we want to stick to the game plan as much as possible. There may be certain wrinkles you pencil in for certain players, but in terms of Mike, we plan for him to go out there and run the offense,” Judge said. “I thought in terms of the eye test he did a lot of things well. He has a lot of experience and he prepares every day as if he’s going to take every snap, and I think that showed up out there.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys vs. Giants

The New York Giants pulled out their first win of the year over the New Orleans Saints in overtime last weekend thanks to a strong defensive effort and a more complete offensive performance. Although there’s reason for optimism within the organization, Joe Judge and company will be hard-pressed to get a second consecutive victory this upcoming Sunday in Dallas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Leighton Vander Esch basically called Giants soft — and mocked Kadarius Toney’s ‘stupid’ late-game fight too

ARLINGTON, Texas — Earlier in the week, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch complained about fans criticizing Dallas players on social media, calling that treatment “classless” and “ridiculous”. Sunday, Vander Esch had no problem mocking the Giants in his post-game press conference after the Cowboys won, decisively, 44-20. In a lot of ways, the Cowboys got the better of the Giants on Sunday, dominating offensively though a bruising rushing attack. And they mostly contained the offense — other than Kadarius Toney — in a dominant win. Emotions got the better of the Giants, too, as Toney was ejected with six minutes left in the game after throwing a punch at the end of a scrum.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Severity of Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, revealed

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley has hit the injury list once again after suffering a scary ankle injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. After just playing just one full game last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the former Offensive ROTY will now be undergoing further tests to check the severity of his ankle.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rams#American Football#Cowboys
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones’ Reaction To Cowboys Win Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is a very happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-1 on the regular season. The Cowboys took down the previously-undefeated Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Dallas led big early and had to hold on late, defeating Carolina, 36-28. Dallas was led...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Giants score: Dallas rolls over rivals as New York loses Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to injuries

It was a matchup headlined by Dak Prescott playing his first game against the New York Giants since suffering a season-ending fractured ankle against them in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and he'd land his vengeance in a big way when the Dallas Cowboys landed a 44-20 victory at AT&T Stadium to dig into the top spot of the NFC East standings a bit more. And it's a game that saw the Giants lose more than just the contest itself, with quarterback Daniel Jones joining running back Saquon Barkley as two franchise players carted off with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Dirty play, punch leads to brawl, Kadarius Toney ejection

The New York Giants had wide receiver Kadarius Toney get ejected against the Dallas Cowboys for an altercation on the field where he threw a punch. As referees sorted out the punishments, both Toney and defensive back Damontae Kazee received penalties while Toney was disqualified from the game for his punch.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Jayron Kearse Responds to Giants' 'Sucker-Punch' Accusation

FRISCO - The New York Giants spent the better part of Sunday's Week 5 NFL visit to AT&T Stadium getting slapped around and then knocked out by the Dallas Cowboys. But Giants tight end Evan Engram claims the 44-20 slapping and knocking out was followed by a sucker punch - or, as Engram puts it with grand machismo, a "baby punch.''
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mike Glennon throws two interceptions after replacing a concussed Jones

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Glennon entered the game after Daniel Jones suffered a concussion. Fantasy Impact:. Glennon performed reasonably well, especially considering the Giants were without skill position...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Rams injury news: Daniel Jones observes practice, aggressively

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones put his pads on, went out to practice on Wednesday and tossed the football around a bit before the Giants officially began practice, perhaps a hopeful sign as Jones works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Giants head coach Joe Judge was in...
NFL
wlen.com

NY Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones, and WR Kenny Golladay ruled out with injuries after game against Cowboys

NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter, after being ruled out with an ankle injury after colliding with Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis on an overthrow by Daniel Jones, Lewis stepped on Barkley’s foot and caused the running back to grab his ankle in pain, forcing him to hobble off the field and eventually being carted to the locker room from the sidelines. Barkley has ran for 186 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 130 yards with a touchdown over four games this season. He played just two games in the 2020 season after tearing his ACL.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
958
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy