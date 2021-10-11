CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,640-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...

The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Yields Flash Green Light For Rally

The September market jitters may have reached an end. After the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report pulled back slightly more than 5% between last month’s peak and the end of third quarter, the index has already marched ahead: up 3% in October through late morning trading on Thursday.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Travel Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Although the COVID-19 Delta variant has marred the travel industry’s recovery, the rapid rollout of vaccines, easing of restrictions, and pent-up demand for travel ahead of the holiday season should help the industry return to its recovery track. In addition, since the stock market is bracing for a year-end rally, some travel stocks should gain significantly. Specifically, we think InterContinental Hotels (IHG), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), and Mesa Air (MESA) are poised to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Read on.The travel and tourism market is expected to reach $924.28 billion by 2025, registering a 24.5% CAGR, but the industry’s year-over-year contribution to global GDP is expected to rise by less than one-third in 2021. Despite fears surrounding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, nearly 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July 2021, the strongest results since April 2020.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
IBTimes

Global Stocks Extend Rally On Strong Corporate Earnings

Global stocks rose on Friday, driven by strong US corporate earnings, while Brent oil rose to its highest level in three years on the back of keen demand from reopening economies. After Asian and European equities had advanced earlier in the day on better-than-expected US economic data, Wall Street carried...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

U.S. Close Firmly Positive On Upbeat Earnings, Retail Sales Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the rally seen over the course of Thursday's session. With the continued upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new one-month closing highs. The major averages all closed firmly positive, although the Dow outperformed its counterparts. The...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Swiss Market Closes On Firm Note For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, amid optimism about strong earnings from top notch companies, and expectations about global economic recovery. Stronger than expected earnings updates from top U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo,...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

World stocks on. the boil, Nasdaq rallies 74 points

NEW YORK, New York - Demand for bank stocks and higher-than-expected retail sales bolstered Wall Street on Friday. "The economy continues to heal from the standpoint of bad debt and things like that are a bellwether of economic activity, so the banking system is in great shape and it is a great underpinning to the economy," Josh Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds told Reuters news agency Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Canadian Shares Extending Gains; TSX Hits Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is fairly high up in positive territory Friday afternoon, extending recent gains, amid continued optimism about earnings and global economic recovery. Stronger than expected earnings updates from top U.S. banks have helped offset concerns about inflation and higher interest rates. Financial, consumer discretionary, information...
STOCKS
Business Insider

TSX Hits New High, Ends On Firm Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market hit a fresh record high and closed on a bright note on Friday, as optimism about earnings and strong economic recovery helped offset concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes. Firm crude oil prices, data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales helped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Business Insider

China Stock Market May Challenge Resistance At 3,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 45 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,560-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Extending Gains; Healthcare, Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly entrenched in positive territory Thursday afternoon, led by gains in healthcare and energy sectors. Consumer discretionary, information technology, materials, telecom and industrial sections are also up with strong gains. The mood is quite bullish amid optimism about earnings. Investors have shrugged off concerns...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Earnings and Data trigger broad rally, Stocks rally, dollar drops

US stocks rallied after a strong round of earnings, a welcomed dip with core producer prices and a new cycle low with weekly jobless claims. Investors remain committed to stocks as the current inflationary environment won’t likely trigger a rapid interest rate hiking schedule from the Fed. Real yields will still remain in negative territory in the foreseeable future and that should provide a safety net for stocks.
STOCKS

