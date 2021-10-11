Two podcasters explore murders within the Ivy League

Two “crime-heads” joined forces to create a podcast in which they explore the dark side of the Ivy League — including the murders of Yale students. Laura McDonald and Sarah Alcorn, a Harvard graduate, founded the podcast “Ivy League Murders,” in which they research, discuss and comment on violent crime on Ivy League campuses. The podcast was founded approximately a year ago, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekly episodes explore everything from murder, kidnappings and mystery, as well as power and privilege in the justice system; they invite listeners to take a closer look at what lurks beneath the surface in the Ivy League.