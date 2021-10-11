Songwriting Workshops Build Strength and Resilience Through Music

In a partnership with Cook Inlet Housing Authority and Anchorage Concert Association, Alaskan singer-songwriter Rosie Rush brings a series of songwriting workshops to The Nave. This program will focus on basic skills of writing songs and music, with each class focusing on different parts of the process such as the use of groove, harmony, melody, and lyric writing while creating a safe and welcoming environment. This workshop is open to anyone but geared towards young people new to the songwriting process, instruments aren’t necessary.