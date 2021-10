The Busan International Film Festival came to a close Friday with its annual awards ceremony honoring both up-and-coming directors and more established auteurs from around the globe. The winner of this year’s New Currents Awards, which are given to the two best films selected from first or second features from emerging Asian directors, went to Chinese filmmaker Wang Er Zhuo’s Farewell, My Hometown, a documentary about three generations of Chinese women, and Kim Se-in’s The Apartment With Two Women, a story that delves into the conflict between a mother and a daughter, raising questions about the nature of family. The Kim Ji-seok Award,...

