AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 8 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO