CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why we must not allow COVID to become endemic in New Zealand

By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University, Graham Le Gros, Director and Group Leader Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, Rod Jackson, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Auckland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6dpY_0cNIyexG00
Hannah Peters/Getty Images

As New Zealand switches from elimination to suppression, those who argue that COVID-19 will become endemic and part of our lives either do not understand or ignore what this would actually mean.

Elimination has always been a tricky word because it implies eradication. But we have only ever eradicated one human disease — smallpox — and are close with several others .

For some, the end of elimination now means we should let the virus spread. But semantics matter less than policy. If we don’t eliminate, we must still aim to contain, mop up, reduce close to zero and thwart this pandemic.

Because we certainly cannot live with endemic SARS-CoV-2.

The Delta variant spreads ominously and without controls, every infected person, on average, would infect six more, then 36, 216, 1296, 7776, 46,656 — we would get to more than twice New Zealand’s five million with three more cycles.

We must continue to either stamp out the virus or keep case numbers very low. To contain case numbers, we need to keep up border protection, mask wearing, distancing, bubbles, contact tracing, testing of people and waste water, and vaccination.

In the current Delta outbreak, more than 95% of those infected were either unvaccinated or had received only their first dose .

Read more: COVID will likely shift from pandemic to endemic — but what does that mean?

Delta is nothing like the flu

Our most common endemic infections include the common cold (caused by hundreds of different viruses that circulate freely) and the flu (caused by a group of influenza viruses).

Those who dismiss a mild case of COVID-19 as being “no worse than the flu” have forgotten how appalling a case of flu really is. They might also have forgotten that, even with effective vaccination, influenza has a case fatality risk of about 0.1% — it kills about 500 people in New Zealand each year .

Yet some seem to expect that COVID-19 will learn to behave and become endemic. Some even seem to welcome this , claiming a “disease becomes endemic when it is manageable”.

This is not true. Being manageable is not part of the definition of endemic disease. A disease becomes endemic when it is more or less always present in a population. It does not care whether it is manageable.

Read more: NZ needs a more urgent vaccination plan — with nearly 80% now single-dosed, the majority will support it

Seasonal influenza has a basic reproduction number (R0) of about 1.5, meaning one infected person spreads the disease to fewer than two other people, on average. This is why it takes very little to break the chain of transmission. The annual flu epidemic declines because we have effective vaccines and because seasonal conditions during summer are less favourable to the survival of the virus.

However, as we already mentioned, the Delta variant has an R0 of at least six. This will be as low as it gets from here onward. If a new variant supplants Delta, it will do so because it is even more transmissible.

There will be no season for COVID-19, no breaks in transmission, no declines in infectiousness. We have been struggling worldwide with this virus for 18 months, with spikes everywhere in every season.

School and business closures part of new normal

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, there will not be one or two people sick in a workplace or a home. We will have waves and clusters and multiple local outbreaks. Schools and businesses will close for days, even weeks, because too many people are sick. It will cost the world trillions — consider what it has already done to global supply chains .

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, the burden on our healthcare system will be immense. It will not involve a predictable, modest increase in hospital admissions. Waves and clusters will characterise endemic COVID-19 in the same way they have characterised pandemic COVID-19, overwhelming local healthcare without warning.

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, Merck’s new antiviral drug Molnupiravir will be an important addition to the toolkit because it will be much cheaper than monoclonal antibodies, easy to store, easy to transport and people can take it at home.

The as yet unpublished trials suggest the treatment could cut hospitalisations in half , markedly improving outcomes for those already infected. But it will not reduce the number of cases by even one.

Treatment never does — only prevention, public health measures and vaccination reduce case numbers. Those who are less sick and treated at home could spread the virus even more.

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, when the healthcare system fails to accommodate the latest wave, more people will die.

Long-term costs to health and economy

Even if we managed to get COVID-19 down to the severity of influenza (for an individual), endemic Delta – with an R0 about five times that of flu and the fully vaccinated still able to become infected and spread – would still mean thousands of hospitalisations and deaths each year.

Just four cycles of Delta infection could result in more than 250 times as many cases as four cycles of flu.

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, every year, many of us will know someone who dies.

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, more than a third of unvaccinated cases, even the asymptomatic, will have symptoms months later . Flu leaves little lasting damage. Long COVID damages the lungs, heart, brain, hearing and vision as well as the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas, causing diabetes .

The cost of COVID-19 is so much higher than that of the flu, not just because of higher case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths, but more long-term damage and disability.

Read more: Take-at-home COVID drug molnupiravir may be on its way — but vaccination is still our first line of defence

If COVID-19 becomes endemic, we will live with a stressed, often overwhelmed healthcare system, with schools subject to unpredictable closures, with unsafe workplaces, with a disrupted economy, with our children under threat, with death and disability at a persistently higher level than we have known — probably for decades.

We do not care what the current strategy is called as long as we persist with border protection and public health measures until we achieve close to universal vaccination. Otherwise, many thousands of New Zealanders will be hospitalised, die or experience long COVID.

Ultimately, we will need a sterilising vaccine (one that protects people from getting infected) because we cannot live with endemic COVID-19.

Graham Le Gros receives funding from MBIE to support Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand, Ohu Kaupare Huaketo for the development and manufacture of a COVID19 vaccine for Aotearoa NZ.

John Donne Potter and Rod Jackson do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Nature.com

COVID super-immunity: one of the pandemic’s great puzzles

People who have previously recovered from COVID-19 have a stronger immune response after being vaccinated than those who have never been infected. Scientists are trying to find out why. Ewen Callaway. You have full access to this article via your institution. Around a year ago — before Delta and other...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Time to Prepare People to Accept COVID-19 Endemicity

SARS-CoV-2 has taken us on a rollercoaster, and not just on graphs of case counts. The natural tendency to project linearity to trends makes each hill and dip feel unnatural. The media exacerbates perceptual changes with its hyperfocal attention on each new development, even expected ones like breakthrough infections. People feel they are being jolted around.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Zealand's doctors and teachers must soon be vaccinated

Most of New Zealand's health care workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government announced Monday.A new mandate compels doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other health care workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education workers must be fully vaccinated by January. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said many in those professions had already gotten their jabs but they couldn't leave anything to chance, especially because those people deal with sick patients and young children who aren’t yet approved for the vaccine themselves.”It’s not an easy decision,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealanders#Seasonal Flu#Influenza Viruses#Flu Vaccination#Covid
MedicalXpress

New Zealand tightens travel rules as COVID spreads

New Zealand announced Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of COVID-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus. "We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," COVID-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Zealand Entry Requirements: Foreign Travelers Must Be COVID-19 Vaccinated

New Zealand’s government announced that starting November 1, all foreign nationals entering the country will need to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated. COVID-19. National carrier Air New Zealand also said on Sunday that passengers on its international flights will be required to be fully vaccinated. COVID-19. Response Minister Chris Hipkins said...
WORLD
loyaltylobby.com

New Zealand Abandons Zero Covid Strategy

On Monday, the prime minister of New Zealand decided to abandon the country’s zero Covid strategy after the largest city has been in lockdown for two months and the number of cases rising or keeping steady. New Zealand and China had been pretty much the only two countries left who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nfcw.com

New Zealand to pilot NFC tags for Covid tracking

Residents of Wellington in New Zealand will be able to record their movements directly into a digital diary on the NZ Covid Tracer app by tapping an NFC tag with their NFC smartphones at locations trialling the tap-and-trace technology. The NFC tags are being tested at Te Herenga Waka —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
kfgo.com

New Zealand reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – New Zealand on Wednesday reported 55 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the majority in the country’s largest city of Auckland, up from 43 a day earlier. New Zealand had been largely virus-free, excluding a small cluster of cases in February, until a Delta outbreak in mid-August forced officials to impose a lockdown in Auckland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective at preventing severe COVID–19 and especially good at preventing death. But it’s important to track any new treatment in the real world as the population-level benefits of vaccines could differ from the efficacy found in clinical trials. For instance, some people in the U.S. have only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
El Paso News

What is an ‘endemic’ and will we ever get there with COVID-19?

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a weekend of Texas-sized events and the summer COVID-19 surge appearing to be turning, many are wondering if the worst is truly behind us. Most epidemiologists will say it’s hard to predict. Dr. Jennifer Shuford, Texas’ chief epidemiologist, said at least for now, the current trends...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marconews.com

New York must allow religious exemptions; Brooklyn Nets bench unvaccinated star Kyrie Irving : COVID-19 updates

New York must allow religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. Northern District Justice David Hurd of Utica granted a preliminary injunction temporarily barring New York state and employers from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate against medical workers claiming a legitimate religious exemption. Last month, Hurd issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the mandate in relation to religious beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Anorexia spiked during the pandemic, as adolescents felt the impact of COVID restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, go to school or work, and socialise. It has also increased mental health concerns, with a rise in levels of distress, anxiety and depression. Adolescents have been particularly affected. The shift to online learning and limitations on catching up with friends have disrupted both their educational and social routines, and many have missed important milestones. Some young people have also changed their eating and exercise habits. This includes those with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, a restrictive eating disorder that affects mainly adolescent girls. We’ve seen an increase in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gazette

New York must allow religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules

(Reuters) -A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that New York state cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Albany, New York, ruled that the state's workplace vaccination requirement conflicted with healthcare workers' federally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases, says WHO study

Only one in seven COVID-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent's estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organization.“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa in a press briefing Thursday. To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the U.N. plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year.The initiative is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy