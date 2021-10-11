CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt Reveals Hilarious "First Look" at the Super Mario Movie

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month during the Nintendo Direct presentation, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the release date and full cast for Illumination's Super Mario movie. The voice cast for the film will feature Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as Mario. Now, Pratt is having a bit of fun sharing a hilarious "first look" at the movie with a pretty great fan edit that reimagines Pratt's Peter Quill from Guardians as Mario.

comicbook.com

#Super Mario Bros#Nintendo Direct#Galaxy#Super Mario Brothers#Prattprattpratt
