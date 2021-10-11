CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City police search for person last seen in water underneath Hudson River pier

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFA68_0cNIyZUV00

Jersey City police say they're searching for a person last seen in the water Sunday underneath a Hudson River pier.

They say they were called around 6:30 p.m. about someone in the water at the Pier Village Apartments.

Fire officials described the underneath of the building as having voids similar to a catwalk, so a person could go under the buildings.

News 12 is told firefighters went under the buildings searching for the person and had eyes on them but that the person disappeared.

The Jersey City Fire Department, state police, the NYPD and North Hudson all assisted in the investigation.

There were about seven boats and two helicopters involved in the search, and officials say that person had not yet been found as of Sunday night.

Fire and police presence were scaled back, but News 12 is told there will be a continued presence and lights on the water in case that person makes another appearance.

Comments / 4

Charlie O
5d ago

This is truly one weird story!: A person went underwater in the Hudson River and hasn't been seen, but emergency officials are going to be nearby in case the person DECIDES to appear again? Who are they talking about....AQUAMAN!!!....Like come on....seriously????

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Hudson River#Jersey#Pier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy