Anybody who has played the game of football will tell you that the sport creates a brotherhood between teammates. So when Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams departed Sunday's 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on the final drive of the first half, the Cardinals emptied their side of the field as the entire team went and showed love and gave words of encouragement to Williams before he was driven away in a cart.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO