CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

International Volleyball Tournament Lifts Spirits, Boosts Business in Oakland Chinatown

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQER1_0cNIyCR200

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A large volleyball tournament is serving up economic benefits in Oakland Chinatown this weekend.

About 50 teams from as far away as New York, Boston, Chicago and Vancouver competed in the North American Chinese Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

Roughly 1,000 athletes from around the U.S. and Canada are competing on multiple courts set up on the streets of Chinatown and Lincoln Square Center.

This is the first year Oakland is hosting the 76-year-old tournament. After recent attacks of Asian Americans went viral, the tournament committee wanted to show their support for Oakland’s Chinatown.

Michael Silvas plays for the San Francisco OG’s. He said the level of competition is very high at the tournament.

“Some of the kids here play collegiate level and even higher. We had professional players,” Silvas said.

On the men’s side, nine players are on the court for each team. The women stay with the traditional six players per team.

Aside from the competition and fun, Oakland leaders are happy that the hundreds of athletes and their families are spending time and money in Chinatown.

“I’ve personally never been to Oakland Chinatown before,” said Allison Der, who plays for the Los Angeles Underdogs. “I usually go to the one in L.A. It’s actually very different but I love the support that we’re giving to our own community. Like, even just our lunch order, my teammate was telling me the restaurant had to shut down because they had to make all the food for our orders. It’s great to be giving money back to our Asian community.”

The Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president Carl Chan said this is the type of jumpstart they need. The pandemic and recent attacks scared a lot of shoppers away.

“They are staying here on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. They are patronizing, getting breakfast, lunch, dinner and buying things throughout Chinatown,” Chan said.

Restaurants and boba stores had long lines on Sunday. Nearby hotels, like the downtown Marriott on Broadway, are filled up.

“It is good for Chinatown. More people coming back to Chinatown. Business is a little bit more,” said Carl Wong, owner of Yung Kee Restaurant.

“People see more people in Chinatown and they feel more comfortable (and safe) to come out,” said Kin Ching Lam, a manager at New Gold Medal restaurant.

The competition gets even more intense on Monday. Playoff games start at 9 a.m. It’s free for the public in attend.

In past years, the tournament rotated host cities from San Francisco to New York and to other cities like Toronto, Canada. The tournament committee said it’ll now include Oakland as a future host city.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Restaurant Week, Eat Drink SF Give Industry Much-Needed Boost

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two major food events are back in San Francisco starting Friday, and organizers hope they will give a much-needed economic boost to the industry that’s been hard hit by the pandemic. Eat Drink SF and San Francisco Restaurant Week are long standing traditions in the city, but given the pandemic, this year’s kickoff felt extra special to dinners and participating chefs. “Everyone, all of us, we need some help obviously. And during restaurant week, we bring in some new customers,” said Perbacco owner Umberto Gibin. “Hopefully we’re going to make them believers, and we’re going to make them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Airports, Tourism Industry Gears Up As Rules Loosen For International Travelers

By Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Hard hit by the pandemic, the Bay Area’s tourism industry is gearing up as the U.S. is set to loosen rules for international travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month. On November 8, COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals will be lifted if they are fully vaccinated. Travelers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane into the United States. The policy allows for all FDA approved and authorized vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – or vaccines the World Health Organization has approved for emergency use,...
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Masking Rules for Certain Indoor Locations Relaxed in San Francisco, Marin County

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As of Friday morning, fully vaccinated individuals can now go unmasked at certain indoor places in San Francisco and Marin counties, according to health officials. The relaxed rules apply for offices, gyms and certain other settings with 100% full vaccination, as COVID-19 cases recede and vaccination requirements for employees of businesses go into effect, health officials announced last week. The revised mandate, which went into effect Friday, exempts the mask requirement in what officials described as “select” settings with 100% vaccination. All of the following requirements must be followed: The host, employer or organizer has verified all individuals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Businesses Impacted by Cargo Slowdown at California Ports

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Faced with a massive shipping backlog at Southern California ports impacting businesses and consumers in the Bay Area and across the nation, the Biden Administration on Wednesday took steps to make sure goods are delivered. With a crisp fall chill in the air and Halloween fast approaching, Flexport Chief Economist Phil Levy says it’s time to start thinking about your holiday shopping now. “Do your shopping early. Don’t wait and assume that the stores and the shelves will be full,” Levy told KPIX 5. The problem is a gummed-up supply chain. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Dozens of Unvaccinated San Francisco Police Officers, Firemen Face Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — City firefighters and police officers in San Francisco who work in high-risk settings on Wednesday were facing an Oct. 13 deadline to show proof they have received the COVID vaccine. Early Wednesday afternoon outside San Francisco City Hall, there were a handful of people protesting the COVID vaccine deadline that high-risk city workers were facing. At a Wednesday meeting of the San Francisco Fire Commission, KPIX learned from the fire chief’s report that 41 active members of the SFFD are currently non-compliant. ALSO READ: Roughly 10% Of Bay Area Police, Hospital, School Employees Say ‘No’ To Vaccines That number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Travelers Weary Of Southwest Airlines Woes; Dozens Of Flights Cancelled

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A total of 28 Southwest Airlines’ flights have been canceled so far Monday at the Bay Area’s three major airports, extending the large number of flight cancellations this past weekend, officials said. Nine departures and nine arrivals were canceled at Oakland International Airport, while four departures and five arrivals have been canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport. “Our first flight got canceled yesterday morning, we rebooked to a later flight and then that got delayed for 7 hours and then got on the plane and then at that moment after everyone was seated, they canceled the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big Events, Good Weather, Declining COVID Bring Hope to San Francisco Tourism Industry

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend is one of the busiest weekends San Francisco has seen since the start of the pandemic and tourists, locals and small businesses aren’t taking any of it for granted. “It’s almost like normal — life is coming back,” said Kim Alvarado, who was visiting from Los Angeles. With COVID-19 cases on the decline and Fleet Week, Giants baseball, blue skies providing plenty of incentives, people are out and about. “It definitely has a great feel,” said Paul Martin, who lives in San Francisco. At Cheese Plus, a longtime San Francisco business on Polk Street, the management tells KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Giants’ NLDS Playoff Run Already A Hit For San Francisco Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Giants fans came out to soak in “Orange October” in and around Oracle Park during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, Monday night. The team’s playoff run is already proving to be a hit for businesses. From bars in North Beach to Mission Bay, fans crowded around screens and raised a glass to the Giants, as they watched the team take out the Dodgers 1-to-0. “It’s awesome to be right next to Oracle Park. We can’t be in there, they’re in LA right now, but we’re doing the best we can,” said Laura Feinleib...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Restaurants#Vancouver#Kpix#North American#Asian Americans#The San Francisco Og#Oakland Chinatown#The Los Angeles Underdogs
CBS San Francisco

Bloodless Bullfighting, A Portuguese Tradition Kept Alive In Central Valley

TURLOCK, Stanislaus County (CBS SF) — Portuguese-style bullfighting tradition has taken root in California’s Central Valley. This style of bullfighting differs from the Spanish-style in the fact that the bull isn’t hurt or killed. The same promise to not hurt the animal is not given to those who choose to step into the arena, and test their courage against the bull. “We’re just amateurs. We just go out there for the tradition, for the love of the sport, for the brotherhood,” said George Martins Jr., Captain of Forcados Amadores de Turlock. The forcados are the bullfighters. In Portuguese tradition, they taunt the animal...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS San Francisco

With Oakland Nearing Full Vaccination, Focus Turns to Booster Shots

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Although it may seem the COVID pandemic is drifting into the past, the fight to control the virus continues. “I think our initial goal was to tackle the unvaccinated folks, specifically young adults,” said Hae Won Rhow at the Oakland YMCA. “We know that that’s a big need in our community.” The Oakland Y thought it would be seeing a lot of unvaccinated youth on Saturday day but then event partner La Clinica expanded the eligibility pool. “And so we are seeing a huge number of folks coming in for booster shots,” Rhow said. “So we’ve been paying close attention to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy