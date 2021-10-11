CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FdFN_0cNIxMIV00
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-17. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Zimmer has seen enough game-deciding kicks in eight years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with outcomes more often than not favoring the other team, that he usually turns away.

“I’m usually saying, if they’re kicking, ‘Miss this, blankety-blank,’ and if we’re kicking it it’s, ‘Make this, blankety-blank,’” Zimmer said with a slight smile.

This time, after a near-collapse against the winless Detroit Lions, the Vikings wound up with the better view.

Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 19-17 victory over the Lions on Sunday after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left.

“I’m proud of our guys the way they fought. Not particularly proud of the way we played, though,” said Zimmer, who watched the Vikings (2-3) lose a 10-point lead with less than three minutes left.

Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder, as the Vikings casually played a field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them a must-have victory.

After Joseph’s 49-yard attempt with 3:17 remaining strangely fell short, the Lions (0-5) went the other way for Austin Seibert’s third field goal to pull within 16-9.

Alexander Mattison, who ably filled in for the injured Dalvin Cook with 153 total yards and a second quarter touchdown catch, had the ball ripped away by Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts.

Three plays later, D’Andre Swift had the Lions in the end zone with 7-yard run. Instead of settling for the tie, Campbell kept the offense on the field. Jared Goff, who had turnovers earlier in the game to end two drives that inside the 30, connected on a pass to KhaDarel Hodge for the lead.

“You want it for everybody, man. You’ve got to earn one. We’re this close. We haven’t done it,” said Campbell, who held back tears during his postgame news conference.

The Lions, who have lost nine straight games overall, surely knew better than to feel comfortable at that point. The Vikings used two timeouts and two deep throws from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen to get in range for Joseph, who came through this time after missing a 37-yard field goal on the final play in a 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19.

“So happy for all the guys in locker room. The team deserved that win, and so happy I was able to deliver,” Joseph said.

Two weeks ago, the Lions lost 19-17 to Baltimore after the Ravens scrambled in the closing seconds to set up an NFL-record 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

“It’s as hard as it gets in this league, to do stuff like that and to try to bounce back from it. I say that every week, but we’ve got a resilient bunch who will bounce back,” said Jared Goff, who posted a 64.3 passer rating while going 21 for 35 for 203 yards.

Eric Kendricks made a one-handed interception in the third quarter, and Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter each had 1 1/2 of the team’s four sacks.

Slowing down

Justin Jefferson took six of his seven catches for first downs and finished with 124 yards for the Vikings, whose offense has not scored a second half touchdown in four straight games.

Thielen had a 20-yard reception to the 4 that was negated by holding during a second quarter drive the Vikings capped with a field goal. Mattison had a first down catch that crossed midfield called back for a penalty in the third quarter, when the Vikings wound up punting. Cousins went 25 for 34 for 275 yards and an interception. Thielen had one of three drops by Vikings receivers.

“We aren’t happy with our performance, but at the end of the day we’ve got to enjoy a win. We’ve got to still use it as momentum,” Thielen said.

Rookie trouble

Griffen beat first-round draft pick Penei Sewell on back-to-back plays in the first quarter to destroy a promising drive for the Lions. On first-and-10 from the 23, Griffen bull-rushed past the seventh overall selection for an 8-yard sack. Then, Griffen used a slick spin move to slip past Sewell, who was listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury, and take down Goff in tandem with Hunter.

Griffen was credited with a half-sack and a forced fumble, recovered by James Lynch at the 35. Goff leads the league in both fumbles (six) and fumbles lost (four).

Injury report

Lions: WR Quintez Cephus left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. He landed hard while being tackled as he tumbled out of bounds after a 21-yard reception. … CB Corey Ballentine hurt a hamstring in the fourth quarter.

Vikings: DT Michael Pierce (elbow) was inactive after getting hurt during the game last week, replaced in the starting lineup by Armon Watts. … Cook has missed 23 of 69 regular season games to injury in his career.

Lions: host Cincinnati next Sunday.

Vikings: visit Carolina next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Deflated after a Win? Vikings Survive Lions.

A win is a win. I’m a firm believer in that statement for professional sport. However, as Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal sailed through the posts, I didn’t feel much like a winner. I don’t believe myself to be “one of those negative guys” and feel like I generally try and look for the positives. I do, though, try to remain balanced, and if I think something is bad, I will call it out. The collective performance of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 wasn’t good enough.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions Will Be Down Two More Starters Against Vikings

The Vikings will host the 0-4 Detroit Lions at US Bank stadium this coming Sunday, hoping to right the ship against the hapless Lions. And, as it turns out, the Lions face even more adversity as they will be without two key starters against the Vikings. Nfl.com is reporting that...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Nagy said their starting quarterback between Justin Fields and Andy Dalton (knee) will be a game-time decision on Sunday. (Brad Biggs) Regarding Nagy calling Dalton the starting when he’s healthy, the veteran quarterback said responded that he was grateful to hear Nagy’s words: “It means a lot to me.” (Jeff Dickerson)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
detroitlions.com

Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions have their third divisional game in four weeks when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 10. This will be the Lions' third and final road matchup against an NFC North opponent this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Vikings against Lions

The Minnesota Vikings need a huge win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5. After a solid win against Seattle in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings fell embarrassingly flat against the Cleveland Browns in a 14-7 loss to drop them to 1-3. They currently sit at No. 24 in the NFL power rankings and desperately need to get back in shape if they want to make the playoffs. This Sunday is a must-win game from Minnesota against the divisional-rival Detroit Lions who happen to be one of the worst teams in the league at 0-4.
NFL
kduz.com

Vikings preparing for the Lions

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have defeated the Detroit Lions more than any other team over 60-plus years in the NFL. The Vikings have seven straight wins in the series. This week is a good time for Detroit’s annual visit to Minnesota. The Vikings have three one-score losses in four games. The Lions have yet to win this year under new coach Dan Campbell. Still, the Vikings know better than to bank on the Lions as being an automatic antidote for their rough start. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook aims to get back on track after being slowed by an ankle injury.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The history of: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Hey, Detroit Lions fans. You want to go back in time again? Well pile into the hot tub time machine and lets learn some stuff. This week we’re talking about the Lions’ rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s been a fun one and by that I mean it really hasn’t. But you know what’s really fun? Reliving that history. Lets jump right in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
thegreyhound.org

Ravens defeat the Lions 19-17 in dramatic fashion

The Baltimore Ravens improved their record 2-1 after their Sunday afternoon win over the Detroit Lions. The game was decided by a last second kick made by the veteran Justin Tucker. With about three seconds left in the game, the only thing standing between the Ravens and victory was a historic 66-yard field goal, which has never been made by anyone in the NFL. But was the game this close the whole way? What put the Ravens in this nail-biting situation?
NFL
Daily Norseman

Lions at Vikings: Interim injury reports

OT Penei Sewell (ankle) DT Michael Brockers (shoulder) TE T.J. Hockenson (knee, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) RB D’Andre Swift (groin) Only one change on the injury report for the Lions on Thursday, as tight end T.J. Hockenson practiced for the team today after sitting things out on Wednesday. Penei Sewell sat out his second practice in a row and Lions’ offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said today that “right now” the Lions are preparing for Sewell to not play on Sunday. That means the Lions could be without their starting center and both of their starting tackles in this one against Danielle Hunter and company.
NFL
chatsports.com

Four reasons the Vikings must beat the Lions on Sunday

The Vikings finish their only homestand of the 2021 season on Sunday against the winless Lions, in what could be an oasis between a 1-3 start and a six-game blur that defines their season. Though the Vikings are the only NFC North team to outscore their opponents through the first...
NFL
USA Today

Three questions surrounding the Vikings-Lions game

The Vikings are 1-3, so it’s no surprise that the team has done some questionable things on the football field lately. Minnesota has been marred by missed kicks (the usual), defensive failures and offensive inconsistencies. So really, take your pick. The Vikings have to get back on track against the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Blankety
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions’ unbelievable comeback spoiled, lose 19-17 to Vikings

Many expected the Detroit Lions to get blown out in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have several offensive weapons and the Lions have been poor on defense—and have some of their best players sidelined by injury. The Lions, however, responded with their best defensive effort of the...
NFL
96.7 The River

Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions [GALLERY]

The Vikings posted a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday to improve to 2-3. Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for Minnesota. The Vikings led 16-6 in the 4th quarter when Detroit mounted their comeback with a field goal from Austin Siebert before a Alexander Mattison fumble with just under 2 minutes remaining set Detroit up for a touchdown that cut the Viking lead to 1. Detroit went for 2 and successful converted to take a 1-point lead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

Winless Lions Take On Vikings

DETROIT (0-4) at MINNESOTA (1-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Lions 2-2; Vikings 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 78-39-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Lions 37-35 on Jan. 1 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Lions lost to Bears 24-14; Vikings lost...
NFL
FanSided

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Vikings injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 4 NFL game

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Vikings injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 4 NFL game. The Cleveland Browns have another tough test ahead of them as they begin a two-game road trip on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Entering the game, the Browns are 2-1 and the Vikings are 1-2 but the opponent shouldn’t be taken lightly.
NFL
National football post

Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal lifts Vikings over Lions

Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired and the Minnesota Vikings escaped after squandering a late 10-point lead, beating the winless Detroit Lions 19-17 in Minneapolis on Sunday. A pair of pass plays from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen totaling 40 yards set up the winning kick....
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Déjà vu for emotional Dan Campbell as Detroit Lions lose on another improbable kick, 19-17

MINNEAPOLIS — He rearranged the recorders in front of him, scratched nervously at the corner of his mouth and looked off into the distance with glassy eyes. For 7 long seconds, Dan Campbell tried to keep his emotions in check Sunday, but after the Detroit Lions lost their second heartbreaker on an improbable field goal this season — a déjà vu moment right down to the final score — there was little he could do to keep them from spilling out.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy