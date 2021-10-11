CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers’ Max Scherzer goes into NLDS Game 3 counting on cleaned-up mechanics

By Bill Plunkett
Whittier Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Dodgers still haven’t lost any of the games Max Scherzer has started for them. But it hasn’t quite been as direct a line recently. In his first nine starts after joining the Dodgers, Scherzer overwhelmed hitters. He allowed just five earned runs in 58 innings (a ridiculous 0.78 ERA) and held opposing batters to a .150 batting average and .404 OPS with 79 strikeouts.

